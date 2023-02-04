Chris Boucher with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9.
Things turned ugly during Thursday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game. Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended in the aftermath.
It might actually be wise for stars asking to be traded to avoid creating a proverbial list of destination teams.
HoopsHype breaks down the 15 best NBA trade deadline acquisitions in league history.
The Clippers led as much as 21, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points was enough to lead the Bucks to a 106-105 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Clippers have been exploring deals for a point guard that could involve trading John Wall, who says he might not be the best fit with the team.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, and Portland's Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the all-star game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don't have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami's Bam Adebayo, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Utah's Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb.
Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 29 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a two-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Raptors took a commanding lead in the third quarter and were up by double-digits for most of the fourth. Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points, made two free throws after that to pad the lead.
LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA's new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in the stands for two Lakers home games in which LeBron James is likely to surpass him and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a source close to the Lakers great told Reuters on Thursday. Abdul-Jabbar and James have had a frosty relationship amid a range of public disagreements leaving some to wonder whether the Hall of Famer would want to witness the fall of the record he has held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar criticized James for saying that getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a personal choice and has described James's on-court celebrations as "stupid and childish".
Amit Mann and Christian Clark discuss how Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby would fit alongside Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and more with the New Orleans Pelicans. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
LeBron James is on the cusp of accomplishing greatness once again. Next Tuesday, James and the Los...
LeBron James said in October that he had “no relationship” with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after some very public criticism.
Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were at the center of a brawl on Friday that resulted in the ejection of five players.
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/02/2023
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 02/02/2023
As LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and is about to become the NBA's career scoring leader the journey has included several memorable moments. Through 20 seasons and four NBA championships, the list of James' unforgettable nights is immeasurably long. The highest-scoring game of his career came on March 3, 2014, when James — playing with a mask to protect a facial fracture — toyed with the Charlotte Bobcats, scoring 61 points to set a Miami Heat record that still stands.
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. For all his accomplishments on the basketball court — four championships, 19 All-Star Game nominations and an imminent coronation as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — it is James' ambitious pursuits off-the-court that may ultimately distinguish his legacy from other superstar athletes'. James co-founded a successful media and entertainment company, bought stakes in storied professional baseball and soccer franchises and, with a big assist from product endorsements, his net worth is estimated to have grown above $1 billion.
Amit Mann and Christian Clark analyze what potential trades could happen if the Raptors and Pelicans are able to agree on a trade for O.G. Anunoby. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 54 points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-105 on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo also had 18 rebounds. The Greek star reached the 50-point mark for the third time in his last 11 games. He had a career-high 55 on Jan. 3 against Washington and scored 50 in only 30 minutes Sunday against New Orleans. The Clippers lost for the second