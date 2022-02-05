How Chris Boucher deals with social media slander

Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher went through a long stretch of struggles earlier on this season and he felt every bit of the fanbase's frustration on social media. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch the full episode on YouTube.

MIKE ROACH: But, yo, as an athlete, though, for real, like, what do you guys do when it comes to social media? Because, wait, are you one of the guys who really goes on there and takes it in, or--

CHRIS BOUCHER: No, I'm tagged. That's the difference. Honestly, that's the difference about this year. I don't care about social media. I usually go there, and that's my new TV. I watch what people do. I watch dumb stuff. I watch my friends. I, you know, just get updates. That's, you know, the new way of knowing what's going on in the world. But, like, I don't care what you say about me. Like, obviously, I don't know you. Like, you could be, like, living in India, talking about me right now. I don't know you. The problem is when I'm tagged. Now I am forced to see it. That's different. Or you come into my picture and say, "Hey, listen, you should never shoot a 3 in your life. You made me lose $1,000 on my bet." I don't care.

MIKE ROACH: But you must be tagged a whole lot though, man, on, like, a day-to-day basis.

CHRIS BOUCHER: It got to a point where, like, yes, I was like, you know what, man? This is enough. Like, these people are acting like I've got two left feet and I'm not supposed to be running. These people are telling me-- I go to my job every day, right? I practice every day. So this person is telling me to "ship me," or we are on a trip, right, we're in Atlanta. He's like, "leave him there." What are you talking about? What do you mean, leave me here? Like, who is you? Is you Masai? Are you Bobby? I don't know you. How do you do that? And it just comes to a point where it's like, they put the clip, and they're like, "What the fuck was he thinking?" And in my head, I'm like, you know what? I don't have the explanation, but during the game, I thought I was doing something good. I messed it up. But you're talking like you have my job in your hand, and if you had the chance, you would just--

MIKE ROACH: Now, I know you probably talk about this stuff with Eb and JoJo, but do you guys as, like, teammates, do you guys have these kind of conversations when it comes to social media and stuff like that as well?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean, we do. I mean, obviously, not as much. You know, we don't really care as much, you know what I'm saying? Like, you know, when you go to a slum, obviously, people talk about you and all that, so, like, people-- it's known in the locker room, so, basically, what the media says, you're more focused on what your coach is thinking. You know, obviously, like, if the whole world says I suck, I want to know if my coach thinks I suck too, really, because he's the one playing me. But, like, when it comes to teammates, I mean, we try to support each other as much. I think that's why we were a good team this year, is that, through the the ups and downs, people are finding their roles, people are working, and people are putting in their little pieces. And I posted something about the perfect puzzle needs all its pieces, because--

MIKE ROACH: You've got a lot of those gems. I see those--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, I mean, you know, I've been working on it a lot. It's been, like, what, since New Mexico, it's been, like, five or six years, I've been working on my quotes. I had some shit ones. I had some good ones. It got to a point where I thought I was so good I was gonna post every day, because I had quotes for every day, but, you know, I had to cut that down, because he was like, you're full of yourself, which, hey, I'd rather love myself than not, but I understand.

