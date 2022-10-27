Chris Boucher on his chemistry with Precious Achiuwa

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — For an early six-minute stretch of Wednesday's win, Pascal Siakam couldn't miss. He scored four consecutive wide-open three-pointers over former Raptor P.J. Tucker, and his mouth never stopped moving, prompting a reporter to ask tongue in cheek: "What'd you ever do to P. J.?" "I'm just going to say this: It is what it is," Siakam said of the trash talking. "I'm going to go out there and compete to the highest level no matter what. I am always going to go out and get my respect, no matt