Chris Boucher with a block vs the Los Angeles Lakers

Associated Press

Syracuse formally introduced new men's basketball coach Adrian Autry on Friday, but it turned into more of a celebration of Jim Boeheim, the Hall of Fame coach Autry is succeeding. The practice facility was packed with Syracuse officials and coaches, current and former players, and Otto the Orange, the mascot. All of them were there to watch the passing of the torch from the 78-year-old Boeheim, who led the program for 47 years and turned it into a national brand, to Autry, who played for Boeheim from 1990-94, became an assistant coach prior to the 2011-12 season and promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.