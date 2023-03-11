Chris Boucher with a block vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
The Grizzlies star will miss at least the next four games.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was released from jail after being arrested for a possible connection to a shooting. His lawyer said he acted in self-defense.
A hefty fine has been handed down to Fred VanVleet after his choice words for the refereeing crew.
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Fred VanVleet's comments after the Raptors' loss to the Clippers and why the player-official relationship has been slowly getting worse for years. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
The world began shut down the night of ACC tournament Wednesday in 2020, due to what became the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, it offered a reminder of the distance traveled.
Cason Wallace returned to the court for Kentucky, but the Wildcats still fell to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Kentucky has been one of the biggest disappointments in college basketball.
Kemp, 53, released from jail without charges as investigation into incident continues
There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.
“Just their fight and their competitiveness is what got us that win,” Jerry Stackhouse said after Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
The UConn Huskies were even forced to postpone a Big East game because they didn't have the mandatory minimum seven players available for the contest.
Syracuse formally introduced new men's basketball coach Adrian Autry on Friday, but it turned into more of a celebration of Jim Boeheim, the Hall of Fame coach Autry is succeeding. The practice facility was packed with Syracuse officials and coaches, current and former players, and Otto the Orange, the mascot. All of them were there to watch the passing of the torch from the 78-year-old Boeheim, who led the program for 47 years and turned it into a national brand, to Autry, who played for Boeheim from 1990-94, became an assistant coach prior to the 2011-12 season and promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.
De'Aaron Fox recorded 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Sacramento Kings improve to 39-26 and hold second spot in the Western Conference.
Jim Boeheim's coaching career at Syracuse is over after 47 seasons as the school's head coach. Former player Adrian Autry will replace him.
A number of teams chasing the Kings in the Western Conference playoff race are dealing with injury concerns and other issues.
Andrew Funk hit five of his six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as Penn State defeated Illinois 79-76 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Seth Lundy had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions (20-12), who will take on second-seeded Northwestern in Friday's quarterfinals. Jalen Pickett, who came in averaging 18 points per game and scored a combined 61 points in two regular-season wins over the seventh-seeded Fighting Illini, had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.