CHP Yuba-Sutter commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A California Highway Patrol captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said Tuesday. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death, which is being investigated as a homicide. The Clay County sheriff in Tennessee told KCRA 3 that Julie Harding, 49, was found dead Saturday morning in the county with a gunshot wound and that her death investigation was handed over to the state. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/chp-yuba-sutter-tennessee-julie-harding-homicide/42235110