CHP officials advising the public to stay off the roads
Clean-up crews are still making their way around Kern County with flooding, mud, dirt, and other debris affecting specific areas.
Clean-up crews are still making their way around Kern County with flooding, mud, dirt, and other debris affecting specific areas.
The supermodel has been enjoying a Canadian getaway to the celebrity-filled destination in Ontario.
The MSNBC host said the former president has made an unexpected change of habit.
The Duchess of Edinburgh's in-laws reportedly ignored the PR boss' special request at her 1999 wedding with Prince Edward.
The MSNBC host found something shocking hidden in a new poll.
"I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted," said former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.
Canadians have finally fallen out of love with Trudeau. The shine has come off a career that at times seemed to defy political gravity. Instead of Trudeaumania, the nation is suffering from Trudeau fatigue.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
The former lawyer for Donald Trump turbocharged his baseless claims of vote-rigging with an absolute doozy.
Following a string of daring looks, the actress has posed for S Moda magazine with the accompanying shoot including her going topless wearing only a blazer.
The Princess of Wales, then 25, was pictured on a night out with friends in London in 2007 wearing a bold geometric mini dress and naughties-style boots – see photos.
The easiest move would be to buy more jets from the US, but recent events may have led Riyadh to have doubts about its longtime patron.
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
There really is no other way to put it The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Chris Meloni Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Cow appeared first on TheWrap.
Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll through her kitchen in a hot thong swimsuit, from her swimwear line, Inamorata, and shared pics on Instagram.
The singer's vacation wardrobe is everything we needed of summer.
For many in Florida their state has changed, having become a less friendly place in the midst of Gov. Ron DeSantis's war on "wokeism."
One critic called the far-right House member a "sick loser" for using the storm to joust at a familiar GOP target.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an unusually Gothic-looking photo of his family estate, Althorp House, to his Instagram account, less than two weeks before the stately home closes to the public for the year.
For Bennifer, bathrooms will always be the most romantic room in the house.