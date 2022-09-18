CHP officer shoots suspect with knife who fled hit-and-run in Auburn, authorities say
A California Highway Patrol officer shot a driver that had a knife and fled the scene of a crash in Auburn on Saturday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened around 1 p.m. on Interstate 80 near the Bell Road exit, Officer David Martinez told KCRA 3. The driver then drove off before stopping near the Applebees and CACFit further down Bell Road. A CHP officer found the man who had a knife on him. The driver ignored officers' requests and the CHP officer shot him, authorities said. The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.