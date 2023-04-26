CHP: Man arrested after chase, crash that hurt highway worker on I-80 in Vacaville

A highway worker was hit Tuesday afternoon by a driver in a stolen vehicle that was being chased by law enforcement in Vacaville, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call around 10:23 a.m. that deputies in Contra Costa County were chasing a driver in a white Acura on eastbound I-80 at I-780. Deputies gave up on the pursuit because the Acura was driving recklessly. At 10:36 a.m., the Acura went into an active construction zone on I-80 near Alamo Drive in the Vacaville area when it hit a truck and highway worker contracted with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/vacaville-caltrans-worker-interstate-80-crash/43701937