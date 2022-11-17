CHP: Child killed, mother hospitalized after I-80 crash in Roseville

A young child was killed and their mother was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. at I-80 and Riverside Avenue. The mother and child were in a white Volkswagen sedan and the other driver was in a pickup truck, CHP said. A pickup truck driver was accelerating to highway speeds and merging onto the freeway from the Riverside Avenue on-ramp according to CHP when he slammed into the Volkswagen driven by the child's mother. The car was stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire at the time of impact.