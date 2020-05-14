'The Choir Are Out in Force': Magpies Line Fence to 'Sing' on New South Wales Central Coast

A parliament of magpies gathered for a backyard sing-along at a home on the Central Coast of New South Wales on May 13, with the birds lining the fence for the chorus.

Rod Simmons captured this footage of some of the Australian natives forming an orderly line along the fence of his Bateau Bay home. The birds can be seen stretching back their heads to deliver a synchronised symphony of their disticntive warbling.

“The choir are out in force today,” Simmons said in a Facebook caption to accompany the video. Credit: Rod Simmons via Storyful