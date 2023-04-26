Chocolate Bust of King Charles Unveiled Ahead of Coronation

A chocolatier and her team at Mars Wrigley have created a life-sized bust of King Charles III ahead of the monarch’s coronation on May 6.

The bust, which was created by master chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clark and her team, took 130 hours to make and weighs more than 23 kg.

Lindsey-Clark melted down the equivalent of 2,875 Celebrations chocolates before reshaping them in a bespoke mold.

The bust features the uniform King Charles is expected to wear to his coronation, as well as medals created using each of the mini chocolates found in a tub of Celebrations.

“The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny,” Emily Owen, Celebrations senior brand manager, said. “Celebrations is all about bringing people together and we are thrilled to be sharing this occasion with so many chocolate lovers up and down the country.”

The bust will go on display at Mars Wrigley’s UK headquarters in Slough. Limited-edition commemorative coronation tubs of Celebrations will also be on sale in selected Tesco stores. Credit: Mars Wrigley UK via Storyful