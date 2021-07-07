Chobani to go public

Chobani plans to go public.

The maker of the popular brand of thick, creamy Greek yogurt said Wednesday it filed with regulators for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal has reported Chobani seeks a valuation of $7 to $10 billion.

Founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani quicky became a leading Greek yogurt brand in the U.S., competing with bigger companies such as Danone and General Mills. In 2019, it expanded into oatmilk, creamers, probiotic drinks and ready-to-drink coffee.

Five years ago, Chobani rejected offers from beverage giant PepsiCo and other investors, saying independence remained a key asset to the company and the brand.