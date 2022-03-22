Chinese rescue teams search for plane crash victims

STORY: Rescuers in China were scouring the remnants of a disastrous plane crash in southern Guangxi province, searching for victims with no sign of any survivors on Tuesday.

There were 132 people on board when the aircraft went down the day before, a China Eastern Airlines flight from Kunming to Guangzhou that suddenly plunged and crashed into heavily forested mountains.

It’s China’s first commercial jet crash since 2010 – and investigators are now searching for the Boeing 737-800 jet’s flight recorders to figure out what went wrong.

Relatives and colleagues of the flight passengers gathered at Guangzhou’s Baiyun International Airport Monday waiting for any news.

One man said he came to the airport to confirm whether his coworker was one of the victims, and later informed the victim’s family.

“His relatives had very mixed feelings when I broke the news, and they were sobbing. His mother didn’t believe this had happened. After I confirmed the news to her, she was sobbing, then she said she will be here as soon as possible. Because she was very sad, her boy was only 29 years old.”

State media reported that China Eastern and two of its subsidiaries have grounded their fleet of 737-800 planes, while other Chinese airlines have yet to do so, according to Chinese aviation data provider Flight Master.

Analyst Robert Spingarn says the jet shouldn’t be confused with the 737 MAX, which has been grounded in China for over three years following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

"The aircraft itself that crashed earlier today was delivered new in 2015, so it's about six years old. But the model has over 20 years of experience and has a relatively positive, strong track record. So, this is not a MAX . And frankly, the system that was at the core of the MAX situation is not on this aircraft."

Monday’s flight took a disastrous turn just when it would normally start its descent ahead of landing.

A former head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told Reuters mechanical failures in modern commercial jets are rare at cruising altitude.