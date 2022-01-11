Chinese cities tighten COVID-19 curbs

Following 10 new confirmed infections on Monday (January 10), officials in Tianjin imposed travel restrictions and launched a mass testing program to help prevent the variant from spreading.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province, has also shut non-essential public facilities like beauty salons and banned dining in restaurants, and it has also stopped taxis and ride-hailing platforms from operating in some quarantined areas, local officials told a briefing on Tuesday (January 11).

The country's Omicron surge comes just weeks before the Lunar New Year, a peak travel period for millions, and cities across China are already advising people to stay put, especially as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.