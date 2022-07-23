China's Xinjiang warns of floods

STORY: China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change.

The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.

Xinjiang's latest heatwaves have been particularly long lasting and widespread, Chen Chunyan, chief expert at the Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory, told state media.

She noted the extreme weather in the south and east of the region, more than twice the size of France, has already lasted for about 10 days.