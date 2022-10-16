China's Xi touts COVID fight in Party Congress opening

STORY: During a speech at the start of the week-long congress where Xi is widely expected to claim a historic third leadership term, he said China had effectively coped with a "severe and complex international situation and the enormous risks and challenges that have ensued".

In recent days, Beijing has repeatedly emphasised its commitment to Xi's zero-COVID strategy, dashing hopes among countless Chinese citizens as well as investors that Beijing might begin exiting anytime soon from a policy that has caused widespread frustration and economic damage.