China's Shenzhou 12 Astronauts Land After 92 Days in Space

A capsule carrying the crew members of China’s Shenzhou 12 back to earth landed successfully in Inner Mongolia, China, on Friday, September 17.

China Aerospace Science and Technology posted this video showing the astronauts heading toward the landing site in Dongfeng in a parachute.

The agency said Major General Nie Haisheng, Major General Liu Boming, and Senior Colonel Tang Hongbo were in “good condition,” and the mission was a “complete success.”

The crew members were the first inhabitants of China’s Tiangong space station, spending a total of 92 days in space before their return home on Friday. Credit: China Aerospace Science and Technology via Storyful