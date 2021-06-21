China's nomadic elephants forage for food

Drone footage showed the giant mammals walking through and foraging for food against the backdrop of a nearby village.

The herd consisted of 15 elephants initially, but one of them has left, according to China's state media.

The elephants had been defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres north. While it is unclear why the elephants are moving north, Chinese media said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan in recent decades.