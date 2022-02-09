China's eager shoppers queue for Olympics mascot souvenir

Armed with foldable stools, self-heating adhesives and battery-operated hand warmers, hundreds of people braved the freezing temperatures outside a flagship store on Beijing's Wangfujing shopping area.

They were undeterred by a recording that blared repeatedly saying that everything - the soft toys, figurines, keychains, snow globes and blind boxes was sold out.

"The Olympics is happening here and I want to take part in it," said Wang, a local resident.

Games organizers blamed the tight supply of mascot souvenirs in part on the shutdown of factories during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, but promised an increase in production to meet demand that surged as the Beijing Games began last Friday (February 4).

A factory in Fujian province, over a 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital, told Beijing News on Monday (February 7) that it will resume production earlier than planned but would make just 4,000 per day.