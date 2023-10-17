China's Country Garden teeters on brink of default

STORY: Giant Chinese property developer Country Garden could be on the brink of default.

The firm has to make a $15 million payment on some bonds by Tuesday (October 17) - when a 30-day grace period ends.

If it doesn’t, its entire stock of offshore debt will be deemed in default.

And the chances of a payment seem slim.

Country Garden last week warned that it couldn’t meet all its offshore debt obligations.

It’s already missed payments on some other bonds, although their grace periods are yet to expire.

Now non-payment would make it just the latest Chinese developer to default.

The whole sector has faced a mounting crisis as home sales slow.

Data from JP Morgan shows developers accounting for 40% of the country’s home sales have defaulted since 2021.

But with $17 billion in offshore bonds and loans, Country Garden could have an outsize impact, with default there setting the stage for one of China’s biggest-ever debt restructurings.

Investors around the world will also be watching to see how much fallout ripples through the global financial system.

With jitters mounting, analysts expect Beijing will soon have to step in with more measures to prop up its ailing property sector.