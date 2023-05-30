China’s Shenzhou-16 blasts off for space station
STORY: China sends three astronauts to its space station as part of crew rotation, state media reports
marking the fifth manned mission to the Chinese space outpost since 2021
Date: May 30, 2023
The spacecraft, Shenzhou-16, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center
The three astronauts will replace the crew of the Shenzhou-15 at the Tiangong space station
The station comprises three modules and was completed at the end of last year
China has announced plans to expand its permanently inhabited space outpost