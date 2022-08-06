China moving towards use of force: Blinken

STORY: At a news conference in Manila with his Philippines counterpart, Blinken said the United States would work to ensure communication channels with China remained open to prevent miscommunication.

Blinken also chided Beijing for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks.

"Countries around the region and around the world… expect us, the United States and China, to manage our differences responsibly," he said.

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, welcomed assurances from Blinken that they would work closely with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration, and look at promoting regional peace and stability.

  • Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Death Valley, Springs Streams in Surrounding Areas

    Heavy rainfall hit Death Valley National Park (DVNP) and surrounding areas on Friday, August 5, causing flash flooding and road closures.Footage shot by Laura Cunningham shows water winding its way through the desert near Beatty, a Nevada town just east of Death Valley.As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in DVNP when all roads in and out of the park were closed on Friday.“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” park officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.” Credit: Laura Cunningham via Storyful

  • China halts military, climate dialog with U.S.

    STORY: Furious over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China announced on Friday, it was halting dialog with the United States on a number of issues – like the military, climate change and drug trafficking. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the move ‘irresponsible’: "You know, China's actions right now, it's fundamentally irresponsible. There is no need and there's no reason for this escalation.”It comes after China started live-fire military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan – the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its territory. The live-fire drills, the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait, are scheduled to continue until Sunday (August 7). On the sidelines of ASEAN regional meetings in Cambodia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the U.S. does not seek a crisis over Pelosi’s travels: "The fact is the (House of Representatives) Speaker's (Nancy Pelosi) visit was peaceful. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response.” On Friday, Taiwan's defense ministry said it scrambled jets to warn away Chinese aircraft that it said entered the island's air defense zone. Blinken said the U.S. would continue to support regional allies and conduct standard air and maritime transit through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing also announced it would impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her (quote) "vicious" and "provocative" actions after she became the highest-level U.S. visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island.

  Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis “hostage,” after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. Blinken spoke in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials, as relations betw

  • Russian lab head supporting hypersonic missile program held for treason - TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The director of a Russian laboratory working on hypersonic missiles, a weapon where President Vladimir Putin claims a strategic advantage for Russia, has been arrested on suspicion of treason, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Friday. Hypersonic missiles can travel at up to nine times the speed of sound, and Putin has said that Russia's are unmatched and will be deployed with the navy in the next few months. Andrei Shiplyuk heads the hypersonics laboratory at the Novosibirsk Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics and has in recent years coordinated research to support the development of hypersonic missile systems, according to the institute's website.

  • UN experts: Rwandan forces operate with M23 rebels in Congo

    U.N. experts say they have “solid evidence” that members of Rwanda’s armed forces are conducting operations in volatile eastern Congo in support of the M23 rebel group, which is waging a major offensive in the mineral-rich region that has caused deaths and massive displacement of civilians. In a new report to the U.N. Security Council, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, the experts accused Rwanda’s forces of violating a U.N. arms embargo against Congo by their “direct intervention” into the country, either to support the M23 group or to conduct military operations against another armed rebel group, the FDLR.

  • Trump ally and 2020 election denier Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

    Former TV news anchor Kari Lake, a Trump ally who campaigned on false claims of election fraud, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor.

  Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold hostage talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. Blinken spoke in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    TFSA investors looking to earn some extra income should be picking up shares of these two dividend stocks. The post TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Sunak supporter says Tunbridge Wells video ‘misinterpreted'

    Rishi Sunak supporter Andrew Bowie says the video of the former chancellor telling party members in Tunbridge Wells about working to divert funding from "deprived urban areas" towards other areas was "misinterpreted". The vice chairman of the Conservative Party insists the video shows “Rishi’s commitment to levelling up the entire country” as the funding formulas were “almost solely directed at urban city centres”. .

  • Canadian 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' star teases prehistoric Hobbits, defends series showrunners

    Canadian actor Dylan Smith plays Largo Brandyfoot, a kind of “prehistoric Hobbit” in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Studios, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth's history, releasing September 2.

  • China's yuan has dropped for 5 months straight as investors flock to the decades-high dollar

    China's currency has dropped for five straight months, marking its longest losing streak since October 2018 amid bleak economic data from Beijing.

  • Turkey's Erdogan due in Russia to 'sound out' Putin on Ukraine and Syria

    Ending the war in Ukraine and starting a new one in Syria are expected to dominate talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • SC Sen. Graham’s 2020 election phone calls ‘far outside the norm,’ Georgia prosecutor says

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a court document that Sen. Lindsey Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to further his personal, political interest alone.”

  • Blinken commits U.S. to defending Philippines against armed attacks

    MANILA (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would come to its defence if attacked in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of the U.S. commitment to a mutual defence treaty. In meetings in Manila dominated by discussion on simmering U.S.-China tensions over the Taiwan visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Blinken said a 70-year-old defence pact with the Philippines was "ironclad".

  • Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — When Leylah Fernandez's name was drawn into the same bracket as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the upcoming National Bank Open a mischievous smile played across the top-seeded Canadian's face. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., leaned forward in her chair and caught the eye of the top-seeded Swiatek. "Hi," said Fernandez on Friday, getting laughs from the crowd assembled on the observation deck of the CN Tower for the WTA event's draw ceremony. The women's side of the National Bank Open wi

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com