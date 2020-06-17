China and India play blame game after first deadly violence on border in 45 years

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, June 17: We look at how the Indian and Chinese papers are reacting to the first episode of deadly violence on the Kashmir border in 45 years. Also, Netflix founder Reed Hastings is building a secret retreat for public school teachers, England forward Marcus Rashford becomes a national "working class" hero for forcing the government to backtrack on school meal vouchers and finally, an Austrian man is fined for farting very loudly!

