China holds national mourning for victims of virus outbreak

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of people who've died in the new coronavirus outbreak.

The national flag flew at half mast throughout the country and all forms of entertainment were suspended.

At 10am Beijing time, the country observed three minutes of silence.

Cars, trains and ships sounded their horns.

More than 3,300 people in mainland China have died in the epidemic.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, all traffic lights in urban areas turned red at 10am and all road traffic ceased for three minutes.

More than 75 per cent of the country's fatalities were here in this megacity of 11 million people.

Among those who perished here was Li Wenliang, a young doctor reprimanded by police in Wuhan for spreading - quote- false rumours when he tried to raise the alarm about the disease.

Li Wenliang was a hero, this man says, he found out about it early, but now it's too late.

Since then the virus has spread around the world, infecting more than a million, killing tens of thosuands, and paralyzing the world economy.