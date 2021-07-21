China: Flood-hit Henan province set for three more days of rain as 100,000 evacuated
Further rain has been forecast until the weekend in China's Henan province where at least 25 people have been killed in days of flooding.
The Seattle Kraken expansion roster is taking shape hours before the expansion draft.
The Seattle Kraken turned down the opportunity to add one of the greatest goaltenders of a generation in their expansion draft.
Christine Sinclair scored early in her 300th senior appearance, but Canada failed to hold the lead through 90 minutes.
Giannis brought his trophies to a drive-thru.
Jared McCann's Toronto tenure has come to an end.
Three people were injured after two separate shootings in downtown Milwaukee early on Wednesday morning.
Taylor and ESPN were unable to agree on a contract extension.
What to make of Malachi Flynn's late-arriving rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.
Team USA is still the betting favorite, but has seen its odds take a significant tumble.
“We got our asses kicked, didn’t we?” Megan Rapinoe said, neatly summarizing a stunning result.
The Australian Olympic Committee said show jumper Jamie Kermond has been removed from the equestrian team for the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cocaine.
Megan Rapinoe and other players had strong feelings about the empty stadium in which they lost to Sweden Wednesday.
The Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament begins on July 22 and while it may not be as alluring as other major competitions in the sport's busy cycle, many future superstars have cut their teeth in the quest for Olympic gold, including a certain Lionel Messi.
Cuban’s call-out tweet disguised as a proposal came after Beasley’s tongue-in-cheek response to a ProFootballTalk tweet about NFL vaccine incentives.
From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to discuss suitors emerging for Kyle Lowry and what teams would benefit the most from landing the 35-year-old.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — This could have been the offseason in which Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the free-agent market and perhaps teamed up with another superstar to try winning multiple NBA titles together. Antetokounmpo instead will spend the summer celebrating a championship he won with the team that picked him. “I could go to a superteam and just do my part and win a championship,’’ Antetokounmpo said Tuesday as he was flanked by the Larry O’Brien trophy and his NBA Finals MVP trophy. “But this i
Almost seven years to the day since Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged never to leave Milwaukee until he built the Bucks into a championship-level franchise, the NBA's two-time MVP delivered on his promise.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why CeeDee Lamb should be the first Cowboys WR fantasy managers target in 2021.
The Bucks are fresh off an NBA title but aren't the betting favorites to win it all again next year.