China economy: service sector sees signs of upturn

STORY: China’s huge services sector might be showing signs of recovery.

Data out Tuesday showed activity expanding at a quicker pace in November.

The purchasing managers’ index for the sector rose to 51.5 - putting it further above the 50-point line that separates growth and contraction.

That follows better-than-expected numbers on manufacturing out earlier.

One economist told Reuters it all adds to hope for a recovery, with other figures like consumer spending also headed the right way.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

Official figures last week showed the services sector contracting again for the first time since December last year.

Markets still seem focused on that, with Chinese stocks getting no lift from Tuesday’s data.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down around 1% by early afternoon.

Turmoil in the country’s vast real estate sector remains the big worry for many.

Property sales and home prices fell again in October, piling pressure on authorities to step in with more stimulus.

China’s central bank governor said last week that monetary policy would remain supportive - but also called for structural reforms to reduce the economy’s reliance on property and infrastructure spending.