China delays release of GDP, economic figures

STORY: China has delayed releasing its third-quarter GDP figures and other key economic indicators, that were scheduled for release Tuesday morning.

It’s a highly unusual move, and comes as Beijing plays host to the week-long Communist Party Congress during which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in office.

The data for third-quarter GDP has been highly anticipated.

GDP was expected to have expanded 3.4% in July-September year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll,

That's after China's economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The weak growth has been in part down to stringent COVID curbs and a deepening property slump.

The National Bureau of Statistics website didn’t specify when the figures will be released.

Also postponed – September’s releases for a host of other figures.

Including industrial production, retail sales and the urban jobless rate, as well as data for China’s home prices last month.