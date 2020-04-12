Chimps Play With Easter Gifts at South Australia Zoo

Chimpanzees at the Monarto Safari Park, South Australia, celebrated Easter with egg hunts and paper mache animal models, on April 10.

Keepers decorated the chimps’ enclosure windows with colourful pictures and hid decorated boiled eggs around their outdoor habitats.

Primate Keeper Nicky Tomkinson said: “Our chimps have a very healthy diet so instead of chocolates they had Easter bags stuffed with tissue paper and ‘healthy treats’ such as feijoas and carrots. We also dyed some wood wool with watered-down food colouring for them to play in.

“Outside, the chimps had an egg hunt using decorated boiled eggs and there were paper mache Easter bilbies ([cute desert marsupials] made by Zoos SA’s BEEZA volunteers) stuffed with carrots, strawberries and grapes." Credit: Zoos South Australia via Storyful