Chimpanzee lip-smacking offers clue to evolution of human speech

A new study involving chimpanzees may go some way to help solve the mystery of the evolution of speech.

African Great Apes are humans' closest relatives - and scientists have now discovered they smack their lips together, much in the same way we do when we talk.

Researchers say it’s all down to the frequency or rhythm of lip smacking, which is the same amongst all primates, including chimps.

It’s also the case for speech in every human language.

Assistant Professor Adriano Lameira at the UK’s University of Warwick has been part of the pioneering study.

"It only happens during grooming and it's actually the groomer who will do these lip smacks, much as to say 'come and hang out with me. I'm actually going to do you some hygiene.”

Warwick was one of three universities collaborating on the study that published its findings on Wednesday (May 27) and it appears there is still work to be done to bridge these evolutionary gaps.

"It doesn't really explain to us how language came about. It just confirms us that we just need to keep on looking really closely at what our great apes can do cognitively but also communicatively in terms of how they exchange and interact and produce signals."

The breakthrough does at least show that chimpanzees seem to want to walk like you, and talk like you after all.