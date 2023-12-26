Chimezie Metu throws down the alley-oop!
The mother of Alex Batty left her rented French home in the middle of the night hours after finding out that the teenager was returning to the UK, it has been claimed.
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
I love how parents either choose to torment or be sweet with their Elf on the Shelf, and there's no in-between.
The "Anti-Hero" singer joined the Kelce after the tight end's team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
For players eligible for the Masters, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
Social media was buzzing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s Christmas pregame outfit. “Taylor must have dressed him lol,” said one fan.
The much anticipated and long awaited sale of 25% of the storied Manchester United football club has been confirmed in a $1.6 billion deal, the team announced Christmas Eve.
The Cowboys (10-5) have now lost back-to-back games for first time since 2021, and they lost for the fifth time on the road this season.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers players voiced their disagreement with two plays that in large part decided a close contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
Nottingham Forest have written to Howard Webb to demand Rob Jones be suspended from officiating their matches following the referee’s blunder in sending off Willy Boly in the club’s 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.
Shohei Ohtani surprised Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly's wife with a new Porsche for her cheeky video campaign to bring Ohtani to the team.
Eastern Michigan's athletic director apologized to South Alabama on Sunday, a day after an EMU player raced onto the field after the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head, sparking a brawl. The confrontation happened as South Alabama's players, cheer squad and band lined up to sing the school song following a 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan on Saturday night on its home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. An unidentified EMU played charged into the group and punched a South Alabama player in the back of the head.
Nick Taylor's drought-ending eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole in Canada claimed our Shot of the Year.
Taylor Swift brought her parents along to Kansas City on Christmas Day to watch Travis Kelce play