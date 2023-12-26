Chimezie Metu throws down the alley-oop!

Associated Press

Eastern Michigan's athletic director apologized to South Alabama on Sunday, a day after an EMU player raced onto the field after the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head, sparking a brawl. The confrontation happened as South Alabama's players, cheer squad and band lined up to sing the school song following a 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan on Saturday night on its home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. An unidentified EMU played charged into the group and punched a South Alabama player in the back of the head.