Chimezie Metu with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators are rallying around assistant coach Bob Jones after his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis. Jones was diagnosed in early January and told players and coaches on the Senators shortly afterwards. The team announced his diagnosis on Tuesday because Jones and his family want to raise awareness for ALS research. "It makes us want to just leave it all out there because we think a loss or a bad game is the end of the world but, no, there's people in life that are going