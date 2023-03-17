Chimezie Metu with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

Michael Jordan is expected to keep a minority share of the franchise when a deal is reached.
Watch Bam Adebayo’s funny response about his mom winning a free Carnival cruise at Heat game.
Kobe's handprints and footprints are now permanently on display at the forecourt of the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles
Morant was out for almost two weeks and entered a counseling program. The games he has already missed will count toward the suspension for "conduct detrimental to the league."
Anthony Davis was the star of the show in a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but he will not be risked against the Houston Rockets.
The veteran wing said last fall he would retire after this season.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander s
Vanessa Bryant watched alongside her daughters as the late NBA legend was honored in Los Angeles Wednesday
TORONTO — There was no way the Toronto Raptors were going to let the Denver Nuggets earn a comeback win against them for the second time in eight days. Fred VanVleet scored 36 points including a key three-pointer in the fourth quarter as Toronto withstood a late Denver charge for a 125-110 victory on Tuesday. VanVleet said that the win came down to the Raptors keeping a positive mindset following a controversial ending to a 118-113 loss in Denver on March 6. "We've seen a lot of leads come and g
Bogdanovic is in his third season with the Hawks.
The WNBA star says she hopes the Sabrina 1 will allow the next generation of female athletes to "be able to see possibility," in their dreams
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
Lonzo Ball hasn't played in more than a year while dealing with a lengthy meniscus injury.
The East Regional of the NCAA Tournament features No. 1 seed Purdue and several other contenders. A breakdown of the teams aiming for the Final Four.
Women’s basketball practice at Miami had been over for 30 minutes. The Cavinder twins were still working. Haley and Hanna Cavinder made their way around the 3-point arc, one shooting, then the other, over and over with a couple male practice players rebounding.
Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will have a cartilage transplant in his left knee, the team and his agency, Klutch Sports, said Thursday. It will be Ball’s third surgery on the knee in a little more than a year. Ball hasn't played in over a year and Chicago ruled him out for the season last month.
Princeton has taken down a Pac-12 team in the NCAA tournament again.
Ja Morant will be back with the Memphis Grizzlies next week, after the NBA handed the All-Star guard an eight-game suspension without pay Wednesday and saying his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant missed his sixth consecutive game when the Grizzlies played in Miami on Wednesday night. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.
Zaya Wade is a first-time magazine cover star for Dazed. The daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union discussed being a trans role model.
Alabama basketball freshman star Brandon Miller has a security guard accompanying him at the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham.