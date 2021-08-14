Chimezie Metu with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 08/13/2021
Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 08/13/2021
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has undergone wrist surgery and is expected to need a "minimum" of six weeks to recover.
For the first time in almost a decade, there is plenty of uncertainty heading into the season about how good the Raptors' roster is.
MLB has toyed with the idea of implementing "robot umps" the past couple years.
Ryan Lochte injured himself racing on an inflatable waterslide.
The trade market for NBA stars could dry up for a while. And the market for superstars might be barren soon.
It will mark a quarter century of professional seasons for Thornton, who was originally drafted first overall in 1997.
Rather than being stuck in the middle of the NBA pack, Toronto finds itself in a transition year, where the front office will assess whether this team has playoff potential or if multiple pieces need to be moved for the Raptors to be competitive again.
"It’s not easy anymore, believe me."
Deshaun Watson is allowed to take part in training camp while the NFL continues its investigation in sexual misconduct accusations.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the semifinals at the National Bank Open in Toronto after beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4.
Thursday's game in Iowa peaked with just more than six million viewers, and was the most streamed regular season game in Fox Sports history.
Give your team the additions it needs for the last 25 percent of the fantasy baseball season.
These five pass-catchers could end up being huge surprises this season. Here's why you should consider drafting them in 2021.
At 35-years-old, Goran Dragic's ambitions to win a championship shouldn't be received as disrespect to Toronto Raptors fans, following his move from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
Will Bolt and Hill ever square off on the track?
Manchester City are significant favorites to repeat as Premier League champions.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
WINNIPEG — Sophomore receiver Rasheed Bailey caught his first CFL touchdown and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't let a change in Toronto quarterbacks throw them off on the way to a 20-7 victory over the Argonauts on Friday. Toronto (1-1) quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson started the game, but was replaced by Nick Arbuckle with 4:17 left in the third quarter and the score 10-0 for Winnipeg (2-0). Arbuckle, who didn't play in the Argos' first game because of a hamstring injury, promptly led Toron
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and the Tampa Bay Rays moved a season-high 26 games over .500 with a 10–4 win over the Twins on Friday night. Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since being traded by the Twins to Tampa Bay on July 22. He hit 76 home runs for Minnesota over the last three seasons and was widely credited as a positive influence on his younger teammates. Cruz received a loud, extended ovation and tipped his helmet to the crowd before his fi
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Friday night. Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected. Flaherty (9-1) struck out five and walked none in his first big league start since May 31. T.J. McFarland then got six outs, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Ryan Helsley