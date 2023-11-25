Chilly start to the weekend
These hilarious animal photos took the top prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Expanding population of Canadian wild boars, or 'super pigs', may soon invade the US. It could be "an ecological train wreck."
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
“No two El Niño events are the same. Even strong ones.”
The coldest air of the season will be on the move to eastern Canada with the threat of snow for many. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details.
The cluster of sunspots could send solar weather our way as early as Saturday, though it's difficult to predict how powerful the storm will be and if it will affect Earth.
However, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says the industry has proven that cutting emissions and growing production can happen at the same time.
Icelandic authorities said on Friday they were still on alert for a volcanic eruption in the southwest Reykjanes peninsula, although the odds were falling after a drop in seismic activity. Iceland has been living with a high risk of an eruption since seismic activity and underground lava flows increased in the region near the capital Reykjavik in late October. The Metrological Office said in a statement that an eruption in or near the evacuated town of Grindavik was now seen as less likely and that volcanic magma is most likely to rise in the area between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell.
HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid. The bulk of the funding is going to Atura Power to blend hydrogen with natural gas — up to 15 per cent by volume — to produce electricity at its Halton Hills Generating Station. The government says it will be the largest electricity-based, grid-connected, low-carbon hydrogen blending project in Canada’s history. Energy Minister Todd Smith says i
The author of one of several reports cited by the Ottawa International Airport Authority as justification to cut down an entire forest on Hunt Club Road says he's never made any such recommendation.On Monday, the authority announced it would be clearing the entirety of the red pine forest at 400 Hunt Club Rd., which covers approximately four hectares of land, as soon as possible.It would then be marketed for development.The authority said assessments, including from companies hired by the city a
Fears poor weather could hamper monitoring systems, as officials say magma could approach surface with little warning
This financial strain could worsen in the coming years.
STORY: At almost 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.As it gains speed, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as "iceberg alley" where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.Why the berg is making a run for it now remains to be seen."Over time it's probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that's allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents," said Marsh. It's possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica's wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.
It's been a busy day for snow removal and power crews in central New Brunswick after heavy snow, followed by rain, fell on the capital city and surrounding areas on Wednesday.Over 7,000 N.B. Power customers woke up Thursday to outages, and several schools in the Anglophone West School District stayed closed for the day.The N.B. Power website shows many of the power outages have been restored. Power was originally supposed to be restored by 6 p.m., but some outages are now showing an estimated en
Is the disastrous impact we’re having on the planet affecting our decision about having children of our own?
The Nova Scotia government is tapping the brakes on its plan to fast-track wind farms inside bays where it has sole control of development."We're pausing any consideration of waters within provincial jurisdiction until the framework for jointly managed offshore areas is in place," Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said in a statement issued Wednesday.Canada and Nova Scotia share jurisdiction of waters extending from shorelines outside bays to the 200 mile territorial limit.B
Finland will launch an auction for five offshore wind power sites with up to 500 turbines in Finland's public water areas, it said on Thursday. "The total surface area of the five offshore wind power sites to be included in the auction procedure is about 860 km2 and their calculated maximum capacity is about 7,500 megawatts," the government said in a statement. Finland's state-owned management company in charge of land and water areas will handle the auctions and lease the sites located on Finland's western coastline to selected partners for up to 50 years, it said.
Areas of Quebec saw a snowier autumn and November than normal, but does that mean that will continue into the winter?
Threat for dangerous travel and power outages, as wintry storm system takes aim at Newfoundland into Friday