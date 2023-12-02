A chilly start to December, but warmer next week: Friday, December 1st
A chilly start to December, but warmer next week: Friday, December 1st
A chilly start to December, but warmer next week: Friday, December 1st
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
Postgame quotes from the podium, lockerroom after Seattle lost 41-35 to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
The Crimean Bridge stands more vulnerable after Russian-installed barriers assembled to protect the structure washed away in the deadly “Bettina” storm that smashed southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea in late November, OSINT (open-source intelligence) analyst MT Anderson reported on X (Twitter) on Dec. 1.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he was going to "do what's right and take care of" videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons after the NFL suspended him.
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL.
Former PGA champion Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell and Kyle Stanley are among 73 players who signed up for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier next week in Abu Dhabi, where three spots are up for grabs to be part of the 2024 rosters. The PGA Tour had said players would not be suspended for playing the qualifier, although they would need to get a media rights release.
The average price of gas in Canada continues recent declines, according to the data firm Kalibrate.
A possible geomagnetic storm could make auroras visible in parts of the northern US, farther south than usual, by Friday.
The eight-legged animal was found under discarded concrete and in burrows, researchers said.
Luke Eckardt recalled the excitement of finding out that Deion Sanders would be his new head coach at Colorado. “It was a feeling of awe because it’s Deion Sanders, and you play video games like ‘Madden’ and he's on there,” Eckardt said in an interview with The Associated Press. At his first meeting with his new charges, Sanders told them no job was safe and there were transfers on the way.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs were cruising. The winger had bagged his second-career hat trick to snap a long goal drought and help his team build a 3-1 advantage through two periods. All Toronto had to do was lock things down over the final 20 minutes. A familiar storyline then bubbled to the surface, setting the stage for Marner to leave a final mark on the night — after his goaltender held the fort. Marner buried the shootout winner on the heels of emphatically halting an eight-g
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
The league’s least inhibited player is a great reminder that basketball is supposed to be fun.
J.J. Watt is a three-time former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. On Thursday, he tried on the role of league insider with some breaking news.