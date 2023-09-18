A chilly shot of Arctic air targets Ontario with the threat for frost
An upper level trough is responsible temperatures dipping down into the single digits this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Encarnacion-Strand powers the Reds to a 3-2 win
KNWLS' Spring/Summer 2024 showcase was characterized by a "need for speed," according to the...
The Buffalo Bills home opener was a big day for all of Bills Mafia — but it was an even bigger day for Gregory and Erin Pepper who said, "I do," outside of Highmark Stadium.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is extending an olive branch to video gamers after previously linking computer games to rioting that rocked France earlier this year. Posting on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Macron backpedaled on remarks in June where he blamed video games for having “intoxicated” some young rioters. Those comments dismayed some in the gaming community, even beyond France. Japanese game director Kastuhiro Harada tweeted in response that “blam
Hurricane Lee’s weeks-long journey catapulted the storm into weather history as one of only a handful of Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, refused to say on NBC's “Meet the Press” how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy. Trump's former aides have said he sequestered himself in the room off the Oval Office to watch, at times even rewinding and rewatching some parts.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
There were as many as four earthquakes recorded off the coast of British Columbia Sunday morning, part of a swarm of more than 30 tremors that have been documented in the region since Sept. 14
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Nigel
Communities along Nova Scotia's South Shore are assessing damage after high tide during post-tropical storm Lee caused flooding and washouts.Mahone Bay resident Craig Stewart said storm surge peaked during high tide just before 10 a.m. Saturday.Stewart said the water crested at about 1.5 metres above normal high-tide levels, causing some flooding on properties along Main Street.According to Stewart, wind is the cause of much of the damage so far.Mahone Bay experienced some damage from the storm
Danielle Smith believes in a bright future for zero-emission vehicles, of the sort that virtually no one uses in Alberta today.Premier Smith, at right, and someone in a donair costume. (Flickr/Government of Alberta)Remember in the middle of Alberta's Hot Donair Summer, when the premier walked hand in hand with somebody in a buzzworthy government surplus costume through a food festival?She proudly commuted to Taste of Edmonton in a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle."They're pretty zippy. They w
Scores of wild burros are trampling the ecology of Big Bear Valley and putting motorists at risk. Some say it's time for an extermination program.
People in Halifax flocked to Peggy’s Cove on Saturday to watch the waves as they crashed near the famous lighthouse, ignoring warnings from officials to steer clear of the shorelines. Callum Smith reports from the popular tourist spot as post-tropical cyclone Lee bears down on Canada’s East Coast.
A University of Alberta researcher is receiving $1.4 million over seven years to support the creation of a circular water system."Eventually we're going to have to be very careful with our water," Mohamed Gamal El-Din told CBC's Radio Active, after being named Canada Research Chair in sustainable and resilient wastewater treatment for reuse.He is one of 12 scholars at the U of A receiving the academic honour to advance their work for a greener future.Gamal El-Din also sits as the director of the
Thousands without power as post-tropical storm Lee began its push into the Maritimes Saturday. Downed trees, flooding rains, and coastal flooding from storm surge are all possible
Nathan Coleman reports from Nova Scotia as Post-Tropical Storm Lee hits Atlantic Canada.
The newborn cub, who was born on Sept. 7, does not yet have a name
Wildlife officials said a Colorado black bear died in a "horrific" way after its intestines began to decay from human garbage.
Post-tropical storm Lee is moving through Nova Scotia and into New Brunswick, bringing high winds, heavy rains and power outages in its wake. Here are the latest developments. All times Atlantic unless otherwise noted: 12 a.m. Post-tropical storm Lee is about 91 kilometres south-southwest of Moncton, according to the latest update from Environment Canada, and will cross southeastern New Brunswick overnight before reaching Prince Edward Island early Sunday. Bands of heavy rain continue to pour ov
ZAGORA, Greece (AP) — The apples were almost ripe for harvesting when the worst storms in more than a century struck Greece's breadbasket in Thessaly. Now, farmers on the forested slopes of Mount Pilion, which overlooks the plain of Thessaly, say they face millions of euros in damage from the flooding that began earlier this month. They will be lucky to salvage a third of their crop — and that will only happen if wrecked road access to their orchards is patched up in time. As bad as the damage s