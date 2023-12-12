Chilly mornings and mild afternoons for Northern California
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows where some fog and frost may be and how long the stretch of quiet weather sticks around.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows where some fog and frost may be and how long the stretch of quiet weather sticks around.
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
By Wednesday, millions of Canadians will be feeling the warmth, with some locales in the country expected to be more than 20 degrees above normal
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
“All I could think of was to get away fast, I bet the bear thought so too, and we both underestimate the other’s speed.”
It’s only the fifth time experts have spotted a similar attack in Monterey Bay, California.
Unusually high temperatures, high winds and heavy rain are plaguing much of New Brunswick on Monday.More than 8,500 N.B. Power outages are showing on the utility's outage map, many concentrated in the Kennebecasis Valley area. About 400 Saint John Energy customers are affected.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said this weather system is coming in quickly and will leave quickly as well."It's going to bring a whole lot of wind and rain today, anywhere from 30 to 40 millimetres of rain across norther
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
The newborn was taken in by an impala who had lost her own baby.
Temperatures have dropped back down to seasonal values in southern Ontario, alongside additional shots of system and lake-effect snow through mid-week.
A rare piebald elk was seen at the end of a herd in southwest Colorado. The piebald trait causes an animal to have a pattern of white patches.
It was captured in a plastic bucket, researchers said.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Batten down the hatches, Atlantic Canada. Potentially damaging winds on Monday are likely to cause power outages and make for tough driving
A sperm whale that became stranded on a sandbank at a popular beach near Perth, Western Australia over the weekend has died.
A Tennessee resident said she had a close encounter with the tornado that touched down in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 9.Footage captured by Ashley Knox shows a close view of the EF-3 tornado on Saturday, as it whipped debris into the sky. In a TikTok post, Knox described the ordeal as a “scary experience today at work.”Knox told Storyful: “We were at work, and without any warnings, it got dark outside and windy. Within 30 seconds of the tornado alerts on our phones, it was in our parking lot.”The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado “tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties and was on the ground for over an hour.”The tornado killed at least three people, including a child, and injured dozens, according to the NWS and Montgomery County officials. Credit: Ashley Knox via Storyful
Two tornadoes with peak wind speeds over 125 mph tore through Tennessee over the weekend, leaving six people dead.
Concerned Pemberton locals and bear experts are calling for the creation of a designated Grizzly Bear Management Specialist position in the Sea to Sky corridor. The call comes as families in Pemberton Meadows say they are living in fear of a nearby grizzly and her cubs, after children in the area have reportedly come face to face with the bear while playing outside. At a Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) board meeting on Nov. 22, the board considered a small batch of letters addressed t
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials plan to release gray wolves in Colorado in coming weeks, at the behest of urban voters and to the dismay of rural residents who don't want the predators but have waning influence in the Democratic-led state. The most ambitious wolf reintroduction effort in the U.S. in almost three decades marks a sharp departure from aggressive efforts by Republican-led states to cull wolf packs. More releases planned for Colorado over the next several years will start to
A major windstorm blew threw the Maritimes on Monday, bringing with it record heat. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.