A chilly Halloween in store
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi has your updated Halloween forecast.
The supermodel stripped down for her latest social media snap, just days before her highly anticipated costume reveal
Shani Louk, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas' October 7 terrorist attacks, has been confirmed dead, according to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Fox chose a "Kill Bill" inspired costume despite SAG asking members not to dress up as movie or TV characters during the strike against studios.
A delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year.
U.S. Department of JusticeA physical tussle broke out on Monday during a court hearing for Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old man convicted of multiple Capitol Riot-related offenses, including attacking a cop. GossJankowski, a former student at D.C.’s Gallaudet University, was initially allowed to remain free as he awaited sentencing. However, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled Monday that he be locked up for his “extremely troubling” and “dangerous” doxxing of FBI employees on Insta
The suspect was found at his home, officials say.
Hialeah PoliceA 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12 death of his mother. After Rosa allegedly called 911 and confessed to the murder, police found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib where a 14
From a 'Copacabana' throwback to kooky and spooky 'Addams Family' ensembles, here are some of the family's best Halloween moments
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday. Longtime state Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, was arrested Monday and released after pleading not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo. His trial is set for Dec. 5. Prosecutors said in a statement that Holmberg repeatedl
An officer with the Surrey RCMP has pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust related to allegations that he abused his position to meet women.Cpl. Peter Leckie entered the surprise pleas during a brief court appearance on Monday morning, as a nine-day trial was scheduled to begin. Before his pleas, Leckie was facing several other charges, including sexual assault, fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. The B.C. Prosecution Service says the remaining charges will likely be stayed at s
An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson, 59, said he is not guilty of the charges.
The most despicable thing about the rolling anti-Israel protests in London is that they first began not in response to Israeli military action, but to the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.
Lucy Clews had offered Thomas Grant a place to stay for Christmas before he stabbed and strangled her.
Police say two juveniles walked up to the man’s car while he was waiting for his shift to start and told him to get out.
KHOUThe family of a pediatrician stabbed to death in Texas Saturday have spoken out about their heartbreak at the shocking and sudden loss of their loved one.Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked as she sat at a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been charged with her murder. A witness told KHOU that she heard Khan screaming at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and later saw EMTs battling in vain to save her life.
Today marks the 82nd anniversary of what was at the time the worst aviation disaster in Canadian history.A DC-3 called the Flagship Erie, en route from Buffalo to Detroit, crashed in a field near Lawrence Station on Oct. 30, 1941. Lawrence Station is near Shedden in the St. Thomas area.Three crew members and 17 passengers perished."Nobody knows what happened," said ElderCollege founder Lloyd Brown-John.Despite two investigations, one by Canadian authorities and another by American investigators,
