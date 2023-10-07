Chilly fall weekend

CBC

The Sobeys grocery chain has removed some of its turkeys from store shelves and is offering refunds as part of what it called a "precautionary" move after they determined the product did not meet quality standards.In a statement, the company said it had taken the step to remove all Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkeys — Size 5-8 kg with a best-before date of Oct. 11 — from its retail shelves in its Western Canadian stores.The stores affected include FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.A spo