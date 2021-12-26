A chilly and dry Sunday, followed by a wintry mix

Dry and chilly for Sunday but two storms could bring a wintry mix to Metro Detroit. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest. https://twitter.com/MikeTaylorwx

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories