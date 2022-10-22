Chilling 911 calls released after man is shot, killed in West Chester

CBC

Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday. The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches. It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April. "We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level