Chilling 911 calls released after man is shot, killed in West Chester

An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday.
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle. The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp. The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury. He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist. Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re
Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday. The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches. It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April. "We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level
The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,
MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for
Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.
Canada's Josh Naylor had the baseball world buzzing after he took Gerrit Cole deep.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on
MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season
Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic achieved a career 1,100 NHL games played Thursday with a live audience on hand for that milestone. Arenas were minus fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic when Lucic played his career 1,000th on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, and also when the Flames held an on-ice ceremony for him and his family at the Scotiabank Saddledome six days later. The 34-year-old from Vancouver reached another longevity benchmark Thursday when the Flames were at home to the Buffalo Sabres.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A
EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell had 36 saves in the victory. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Sebastian Aho added th
Christian Koloko has played his way into the Toronto Raptors' rotation with a strong showing in a preseason finale win against the Boston Celtics in Montreal on Friday.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc
The Vancouver Canucks held a players-only meeting after squandering another multi-goal lead in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in