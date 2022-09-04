Chileans vote on progressive new constitution

STORY: President Gabriel Boric voted in the southern city of Punta Arenas early on Sunday and vowed to preserve unity regardless of the outcome.

The new text is the result of an agreement reached to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019 and focuses on social rights, the environment, gender equality and indigenous rights.

While nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in late 2020, polls show public support for the new text has dropped amid fear of certain proposals and controversies surrounding the constituents elected to draft it.

The number of voters planning to vote 'no' on the new text first surpassed the 'yes' vote in April and has kept a varying lead. The latest polls before a two-week blackout showed the 'no' vote ahead with 47% compared with 38% for 'yes' and 17% undecided.

But unlike previous elections, this vote is mandatory, adding another layer of uncertainty, according to experts.