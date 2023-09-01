Chileans mourn after fatal crash involving train, bus

STORY: The crash took place when the crossing gates lowered to block traffic and a bus crossed onto the tracks, according to a statement by the railway company on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Local media reported that five of the 14 passengers on the bus died immediately and that a sixth person died after being moved to a medical facility, adding that the bus driver survived.

The town of San Pedro de la Paz, near the crash site, declared three days of mourning.