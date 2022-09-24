Chilean protesters decry Iranian woman's death

STORY: Chile’s rally joined others held in other countries, such as Germany and Spain, to show support for Iranian women.

The death of Amini has triggered the biggest protests in the Islamic Republic since 2019 and has caused international outrage.

Women have played a prominent role in the demonstrations, waving and burning their veils, with some publicly cutting their hair in a direct challenge to clerical leaders.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday (September 22) that "acts of chaos" are not acceptable, in a warning to protesters who have taken to the streets across the country in fury over Amini's death.