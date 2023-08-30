Chilean man taken as baby meets his mom for first time

STORY: This man is meeting his birth mother for the first time

Jimmy Lippert Thyden was one of the babies kidnapped during Chile's Pinochet dictatorship

They were declared dead and sold to foreign families to up to $15,000

[Jimmy Lippert Thyden]

"It's been 42 years, almost 43 years and I've never, never met her. I didn't, she didn't know about me because I was taken from her at birth and she was told that I was dead. When she asked for my body, they told her that they had disposed of it. And so we've never held each other, we've never hugged. Today I'm going to get to do that for the first time."

The pair found each other through an NGO called 'Nos Buscamos', or 'We find each other'

It helps people affected by irregular adoption to reconnect with their birth family