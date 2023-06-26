Chilean Air Force Assists in Rescue Operations Amid Severe Floods

The Chilean air force assisted in ongoing rescue operations in central Chile on Sunday, June 25, after heavy rain caused severe flooding in the region.

Six people remained missing on Sunday with nearly 8,000 more people isolated, Chilean media reported.

The Air Force of Chile released the footage, which it said captured personnel carrying a senior citizen to an evacuation helicopter in San Gregorio.

Chile’s meteorological service forecasted# rain to continue in the area into Monday. Credit: Fuerza Aerea de Chile via Storyful