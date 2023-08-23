Chile slammed by waist-deep flooding after heavy rains

CBC

For some landowners and municipalities in rural Alberta, the provincial government's announcement of a seven-month moratorium on approving wind and solar power projects is being seen as welcome and longoverdue — though the way it was rolled out was a surprise."It kind of came out of left field. But we've been advocating for a few years to take a look at some of the gaps in the legislation and the lack of legislation when it comes to things like reclamation," said Jason Schneider, reeve of Vulcan