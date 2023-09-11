Chile marks 50 years since violent 1973 coup

STORY: The coup on Sept. 11, 1973, in which tanks roamed the streets of Santiago and Hawker Hunter planes bombed a burning La Moneda presidential place, reverberated around the world. It marked the start of a series of U.S.-friendly, right-wing dictatorships that governed much of South America well into the 1980s and were characterized by mass arrests, torture and disappearances.

Chilean women held a silent vigil on Sunday (September 10) around La Moneda presidential palace, in Santiago, ahead of the 50th anniversary.

Dozens of women dressed in black, held candles as they walked silently. They also held signs with photos of victims of the dictatorship. The purpose of the event was also to remember the participation of Chilean women as part of the resistance to the dictatorship.

According to various Chilean human rights commissions, there are 40,175 victims of the dictatorship - classified as politically executed, disappeared, imprisoned or tortured. Thousands also fled into exile and over 1,000 are still missing. Pinochet's rule ended in 1990 after most Chileans voted for democracy in a referendum. Never convicted of a crime, he died in 2006.