Child's halloween costume catches fire in seconds
Horrifying footage shows how quickly a child's Halloween costume can catch fire in just a matter of SECONDS.Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have released the shocking video as a warning about the dangers of flammable costumes ahead of Halloween.The short clip shows a child's witches costume being set alight by a firefighter before the entire outfit is quickly turned into a fireball in just a couple of seconds.SWNS, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service