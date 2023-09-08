Children's Dream Fund | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for disgraced former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday night as Giuliani struggles to pay his mounting legal bills. Giuliani, a longtime Trump ally who also served as his lawyer, is facing a barrage of legal fees, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election and other cases. He was indicted last month along with Trump